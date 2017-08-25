Noida MLA’s promise fails to end Amrapali homebuyers’ protest

Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on Friday met with the Amrapali homebuyers, who have been holding protests over the last 15 days outside the realty firm’s corporate office in Sector 62. Singh assured the homebuyers that he will raise their issues in the state assembly and at every other platform to get them resolved.

Fed up with the delay in possession of flats, two homebuyers of the Amrapali Dream Valley housing project have been sitting on an indefinite relay hunger strike since August 11, demanding assurance from the government that their investments are safe. However, no government representative or politician has been able to convince them to end the indefinite fast.

“I understand the pain and anxiety of homebuyers who have invested their lifelong savings for a dream home. But the problem that we have on our hands is a result of the last 10 years of mistakes by previous governments. I don’t wish to score cheap political brownie points as the issue concerning homebuyers is very sensitive. But I assure each and every homebuyer that I will become their voice. I will take their grievances to every platform, so that they get justice,” Singh said.

Singh also assured homebuyers that officials or politicians behind the realty crisis will not be spared.

“Our party had promised an inquiry into the functioning of the Noida, Greater Noida and the Yamuna authorities. After coming to power, our government ordered CAG audit of the three authorities. We are working at every stage to deliver justice to homebuyers. I am not making a promise as a politician. Voters reposed their trust in me and I am aware of the expectations they have from me. I will try to do my best for them,” Singh said.

He reached the protest site at 12.10pm and left after an hour.

Buyers sought written assurances from the MLA and shouted slogans against the Amrapali CMD Anil Sharma. Earlier, Noida City magistrate and CMD Anil Sharma tried to persuade buyers to end their protest. But they refused.

“Mere assurances will not please us or convince us to end our fast. For the past eight years, we have been suffering and the builder did not care. We have lost our trust in (Amrapali CMD) Anil Kumar Sharma. Now, we will end our protest only when the government gives us written assurance along with a roadmap for revival of our project,” Satish Kumar, a buyer of Amrapali Dream Valley housing project, said.

The Amrapali Group had in 2009 launched Amrapali Dream Valley project, with a total of 47 towers in Sector Tech Zone-4. Of the 12,000 dwelling units, around 8,000 flats have already been sold, but the builder has completed only 40% of the construction work.

Now buyers from other Amrapali projects have also started supporting the protest. Majority of Amrapali’s housing projects are facing issues and thousands of buyers are suffering.

The eight Amrapali housing projects in question are Princely Estate and Silicon City in Noida’s Sector 76 and Amrapali Golf Homes, Smart, Dream Valley, Centurion Park, Leisure Park and Verona Heights in Sector Tech Zone-IV in Greater Noida West.

The projects in Greater Noida West are to come up on 12 lakh square metres of land. The group needs to deliver 28,000 dwelling units in these six projects, but it has failed to do so citing a dip in sales amid a slowdown in the realty sector.