Noida mulls cancelling all parking contracts

To address the issue of traffic congestion and alleged corruption in parking lot management, the Noida authority is looking into cancelling all contracts for authorised parking lots on roadsides.

“I have asked our deputy chief executive officer to look into the parking contracts. He will take a legal view on the issue and take action accordingly. Our objective is to ensure smooth flow of traffic for commuters,” said Deepak Agarwal, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Residents have been demanding removal of parking lots from roads and public spaces for a long time. The authority also aims to remove all kinds of encroachments from roadsides and footpaths in the next 15 days.

“If legal provisions do not come in the way, we will cancel all parking lots allowed on roads,” said a Noida authority official.

Roadside parking lots have become a major cause of traffic congestion on the city’s roads and commercial areas such as sectors 18, 50, 41 and 62.

There are a total of 53 roadside parking lots allowed by the Noida authority in residential, industrial and commercial areas where motorists can pay and park. The authority had allowed paid parking in 2013 in a bid to end unauthorised parking on roadsides. However, residents have been saying that parking contractors are involved in grabbing more public space than originally allotted in order to earn more. This creates hindrance in smooth flow of traffic.

Private contractors have to pay a one-time fee to the Noida authority to get permission to run these parking lots. To park a car here, one has to pay Rs20 for up to eight hours.

Finding parking space is a daily struggle in the city’s commercial areas such as Sector 18, Bhangel, Atta market, Sector 27, Ganga Shopping Complex in Sector 29 and Harola. Similarly, parking of vehicles sometimes even leads to disputes in industrial areas such as sectors 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 63, 64 and 65.

“It happens because of faulty urban planning by the Noida authority. Almost none of the areas have adequate space for parking. The Noida authority should now come up with a solution to address the issue,” said Atul Gupta, president, Architects Association of Noida Zone (AANZ).

According to the authority, if encroachment by vendors, slum dwellers and shopkeepers on public spaces across the city is not removed in the next 15 days, action will be initiated against the project engineer of that particular area. The authority has also decided to remove all unipoles from roadsides.