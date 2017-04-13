Noida murders: Jolly’s house in Mayur Vihar wears empty look

The family members of 50-year-old Rajesh Jolly, who allegedly shot dead his business partner’s wife and son in Noida on Tuesday night, have locked their flat in Ashiana apartments in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

The folded newspapers of two consecutive days — one stuck in the door handle and the other, on the floor — outside the main gate of the flat also indicated the absence of the family from the house.

Jolly’s family comprises his 43-year-old wife, 14-year-old son and 78-year-old mother, who have moved in with their relatives in Patparganj area of Delhi after they were brought to Sector 39 police station for questioning following the incident.

The police team that visited 901B of Ashiana apartments brought the family to Noida on the pretext of visiting a hospital. Jolly’s wife was told that her husband had suffered severe injuries in an accident and she had to visit the hospital for documentation.

However, his wife told the police that Jolly had not taken any of his cars — Hyundai Sonata Gold or Hyundai i10. She showed them the keys of his cars, but the police team managed to convince her to accompany them.

“Jolly had told his wife that he was going out for work and would return soon. However, they did not know anything about the incident. We questioned them for one hour after which their relatives came to pick them up from the police station,” a senior police officer said.

While the family was on its way to Noida, the brother of Jolly’s wife was also contacted. The police took him into confidence and revealed the sequence of events. He also claimed to have no idea of the motive behind the murder or any rivalry between the two families.

However, Amarnath Yadav, station house officer of Sector 39 said, “We have been telling them to visit the hospital and we are also ready to provide them security.”

Meanwhile, the flat of Jolly situated on the 9th floor of Ashiana apartments was flooded by people on Thursday after news reports of the incident. However, his neighbours did not know that he was involved in the crime.

They said that Jolly had shifted to Ashiana apartments a year ago and was always cheerful.

“In the last one year, we never had any bad experience with him. While entering or leaving the society, he would greet people humbly. He was very polite to kids too,” said a neighbour.

Earlier, Jolly was living in Pocket-1 area of Mayur Vihar and sold the house. He had rented the premises in Ashiana apartments.