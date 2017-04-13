Noida murders: Victim suspects ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’, fears for life

Sixty-year-old Ajay Khurana, whose wife and son were shot dead on Tuesday night, suspects that Rajesh Jolly is not alone behind the incident. He suspects the involvement of unknown people and fears that his life is still under threat.

“We have worked together for 18 years and Jolly has never shown any resentment. It was hard to believe my eyes when I saw him holding two pistols inside the house. I am sure there are other people involved in this conspiracy,” said Khurana.

He said that on Tuesday, Jolly met him at his office — AS Properties in Mayur Vihar — around 8.15 pm and there was no sign of bitterness. Jolly had discussed the decline in sale and purchase of properties with him and left the office in a cheerful mood, Khurana said.

“Jolly did not have a criminal mind. He never had arguments with people and would always fear violence. However, the attack clearly shows that there were other people backing him. As long as the matter is not investigated clearly, I will be attacked again,” Khurana said.

Khurana suffered 52 stitches in the attack on Tuesday night. He remained under observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Kailash Hospital in Sector 27. He was discharged on Wednesday.

After the death of his wife, Anju, and son, Ankush, Khurana has shifted to his old residence in Mayur Vihar Phase-1, which he owns. His family members said it is impossible for them to gather the courage to live in Noida, where Khurana’s wife and son were brutally gunned down.

“Our neighbours had seen Jolly roaming around the house since 9.30pm. We don’t know what was going on in his mind. I think he was waiting for Ankush to enter the house so that he could attack the entire family in one go,” said Amit Khurana.

According to Amit, on Tuesdays, the family preferred to dine early and everyone was done eating by 9:15pm. However, Ankush had gone to the gym and his dinner had been kept on the dining table.

“Jolly knew that we sit for dinner together. He did not know that Ankush was late that day. This is the reason he entered late and was seen making rounds of the area by neighbours,” Amit said.

Talking about Jolly’s good relationship with the Khurana family, Amit said that Ankush could not use his judgement properly. “Had Ankush seen him with the pistol, he would have taken it as a prank. Such was our relationship. I am sure there is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind the attack,” Amit said.