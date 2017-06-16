Noida: Parents allege comatose 17-yr-old daughter was beaten

Almost a month after 17-year-old Priya Kumari (name changed) was found lying in a pool of blood, suspected of having slipped from the first floor of her house in Noida, her parents have now alleged that their neighbours beat her up.

The allegations were made after the parents gained access to a CCTV footage that shows unidentified people touching Priya, while she was lying injured, and later fleeing the scene. The victim has been lying in a coma for the last 28 days.

On the intervening night of May 18 and 19, Priya was found in a pool of blood in front of her residence in Noida’s Sector 35.

“We were sleeping on the terrace of our rented flat when my daughter went to the house to use the bathroom. At 1am, we were informed by our neighbours that our daughter is lying on the ground in a pool of blood,” said Purshottam (name changed), her father.

Priya was rushed to Max Hospital in Patparganj where she was kept under observation for 20 days. Purshottam, who works as an electrician in Noida, says that when he was unable to bear the cost of treatment, he was asked to take his daughter back to Noida.

Purshottam said that when he returned to Noida on June 12, he was handed the footage of a CCTV camera in his lane by a nearby grocer. He claims that a few neighbours might be involved in an attack on his daughter.

“The footage shows one man approaching my daughter, who was lying unconscious. He checks her body to ensure whether she is alive and then flees the spot. We have identified the man; he used to live in our neighbourhood,” Purshottam said.

Priya’s mother, Shakuntala Devi (name changed), claims that two men had misbehaved with her daughter 10 days prior to the incident. They claim that the accused have been working in a company in Noida Phase-3 and were related to their neighbour.

“Priya had complained to me that the two men used to stare at her at times. We are certain that they must have attacked our daughter and thrown her off the first floor,” Shakuntala said.

Priya is currently in the district hospital where she is under observation. “She is suffering from a mental disorder due to heavy impact on her brain. She cannot talk, hear or understand anything. It is difficult to comment on her state now,” said Dr Ghanshyam, district hospital.

Taking cognizance of the matter, AK Singh, Superintendent of Police (city) said, “We have received a complaint on the accused and we will soon lodge an FIR.”