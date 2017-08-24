Noida: Parents lock down school over ‘70 %’ fee hike

For the past four days, students of Modern Public School at Shahberi, Gautam Budh Nagar have not been able to attend classes due to the ongoing tiff between parents and school administration over fee hike.

Around 650 students have not been attending classes as parents have locked down the school since last Monday, staging a sit-in outside the school. Parents allege that the school administration has hiked the school fees by 70% and increased the annual fees from Rs 1,000 to Rs 8,000.

“A 70% hike by school management is totally unjustified. Moreover, neither the school manual nor CBSE manual describes any annual charge. The school is charging parents for constructing the school building and other infrastructure expenses which is unjustified,” said Moin Khan, a parent.

The parents have been protesting against the fee hike for the past one month, demanding a roll back of the hiked fees. However, on Sunday, a group of agitating parents decided to shut down school after talks between them and school management failed.

“We have been protesting against the fee hike since long but the school administration’s attitude towards us is completely dismissive. Those parents who had not paid the fees were barred from attending Parents Teachers Meeting as well. Therefore, we decided to shut down the school,” said Pawan Fagna, another parent.

Earlier, parents had also alleged the school management including teachers are discriminating against such students whose parents have not paid fees by excluding them from bus services and other amenities. However, the school management had refuted these allegations in the past saying that no discrimination is done against students and bus services were terminated after the parents did not pay fees for the entire academic year.

The parents’ protest at Shahberi based school comes in the wake of continued protest of various parents’ bodies across Delhi-NCR for the past six months against fee hike by private schools. Parents have been demanding introduction of regulatory law for private unaided schools.

Till the tiff between parents and school management continues, the fate of 650 students at Modern Public School in Shahberi looms in the dark as they are not able to attend any classes.

The school’s principal Tapti Chatterjee confirmed that no classes have been held in the past four days. However, she refused to comment on behalf of the school management.

“Those people who have been protesting can continue to do so. I don’t wish to comment on this issue,” said Chatterjee in a telephonic conversation with HT.

When district magistrate of GB Nagar, BN Singh was approached for his comment, he said, “I am not aware of the issue as nobody has approached me. Whenever anybody will approach the administration, appropriate action will be taken.”