Noida: Planning body seeks details of authority’s solid waste treatment plan

The National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) has sought a detailed project report (DPR) on the Noida authority’s solid waste management plan. The NCRPB, a central government agency to monitor urban development and aide infrastructure projects in Delhi-NCR, has sought the project report to expedite the process of developing a solid waste management facility in Noida, officials of the Noida authority said.

On October 24, the National Green Tribunal directed the Noida authority to build a waste treatment facility at Sector 123 within six months after getting requisite environmental clearances. In the absence of a landfill, the authority was dumping solid waste illegally on vacant plots.

The 40-year-old city is touted as a well-planned urban area, but does not have a ready landfill site for scientific disposal of municipal waste. The city generates around 660 metric tonnes of waste every day.

RK Mishra, the additional chief executive officer (ACEO) of the Noida authority, said they have informed NCRPB member secretary BK Tripathi on their plan to develop a solid waste management facility in Sector 123.

“We have explained (to the NCRPB) the authority’s strategy to deal with solid waste generated by the city. We have told the NCRPB that we want to set up a waste-to-energy plant on 25 acres in Sector 123. Apart from this, we also explained that we have plans to develop a mega waste treatment facility in Greater Noida where we would treat solid waste, both municipal and construction. This will end the practice of throwing waste in the open,” Mishra said.

Adjoining Delhi, Noida is spread across 20,000 hectares, much of which is already developed and posing problems for the authority in setting up a landfill or waste treatment facility.

Residents are up in arms against the authority’s decision to set up a solid waste treatment facility in Sector 123, as it is near the Hindon river floodplains, several housing complexes, villages and a national highway. Residents contend that the waste treatment facility will create health problems and add to pollution.

According to the solid waste management rules, 2016, a sanitary landfill site should be 200 metres from habitations, public parks, highways, water bodies, water supply wells and 100 metres from a riverbed. Also, landfills are not permitted near floodplains and should at least be at a distance of 20 kilometres from airports.

“The problem is that the Noida authority did not earmark a landfill at a suitable place away from residential buildings when this city was planned. Now, nobody is willing to allow a landfill to come up next to their society and the authority is having a problem finding a suitable site,” Amit Gupta , an architect and urban town planner, said.

The authority has repeatedly assured it would get all environmental clearances and set up the facility scientifically. However, residents are apprehensive about the execution of the project.