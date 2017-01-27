Noida police announces crackdown on school buses flouting safety norms

Days after a head-on collision between a school bus and a truck in Etah claimed the lives of 12 children, the traffic police in Noida have announced a crackdown on school buses violating traffic norms after a week.

The incident on January 19 shook the country and put big question marks on the safety of children riding school buses.

Notices are being sent to the school management to comply with the Supreme Court guidelines meant for the safety of students, who are being ferried every day in school buses.

Around 100 schools have been shortlisted by the traffic police and principals have been asked to get their buses ready within a week’s time.

“Lackadaisical attitude won’t be tolerated. We will confiscate buses if they are found violating norms. A week’s time is enough to take preventive measures. Fine would be imposed on violation and it may lead to cancellation of permit as well,” Prabal Pratap Singh, superintendent of police (traffic), said.

After serving the notices to all the schools, traffic police along with the city police will start a drive of checking school buses. The traffic police have identified 12 major points across the city where the officers will check if the bus operators are complying with the safety regulations.

Meanwhile, the transport department, too, has been roped in to help in the checking drive. Singh did not reveal the dates of conducting the checking, saying that would take away the surprise element of the move.

The major guidelines issued by the Supreme Court states that inside every bus, there should be a first-aid box and windows must have horizontal grills. The school’s name and telephone number must also be written on the bus.

To keep school bags safely, there should be a space provided under the seats, the guidelines states. Moreover, there should always be an attendant from the school in the bus.

Niti Srivastava, president of Gautam Budh Nagar Parents Association, said, “Though a delayed move, we welcome it. We, the association members, appreciate this effort by the traffic police to crack down on errant school bus operators. I believe the drivers should be well trained. We have already been witness to many incidents of rash driving.”

On January 22, the traffic police held a meeting with bus owners and school bus drivers at Indira Gandhi Kala Kendra in sector 6 to educate them on traffic rules and safety regulations while ferrying school children.

Over 1500 bus owners and drivers were trained about safety practices that need to be followed while ferrying children. The meeting was held in the light of the Etah accident .