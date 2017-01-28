Noida police arrest 10 men for highway robbery, theft

Ten people, allegedly involved in robbery on various highways in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested by police in Jewar on late Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off about their presence in the area, the police arrested the accused from Jewar. Police recovered a Swaraj Mazda mini truck, four country-made pistols, five live cartridges, two knives, ₹23, 000 cash and paddy from their possession.

The accused aged between 33 and 40 are Yunus, Yusuf, Nakhre Alam, Devender, Bheek Chand, Showkat, Wahid, Yakub, Hasnain, Ashraf, residents of Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Mathura and Jaipur.

On January 8, the accused held a farmer hostage in Jewar and fled away with his paddy. Subsequently, a case was registered by the police at Jewar police station.

All were living in a rented accommodation in Ghaziabad and would go every night on highway to make people their target. Before the highway robberies, the accused were allegedly involved in theft cases in Aligarh, police said.

During questioning, the accused confessed their involvement in more than 12 highway robberies in Uttar Pradesh. With the help of robbed Swaraj Mazda mini truck, they would stop commercial and private vehicles.

Sujata Singh, superintendent of police (Rural), Gautam Budh Nagar said, “Intercepting a vehicle with their truck was their modus operation. In all the cases, they robbed people at gunpoint. If anyone resisted, they would open fire in the air to threaten them.”

She said the investigations are in progress to ascertain their involvement in other cases of robbery.

The accused were also found to have committed robbery in various farm houses along the highway. Police said the accused had procured the cash after selling half of the paddy.

A case of robbery and arms act has been registered against the 10 accused men and further investigations are going on.