Noida Police create two traffic diversions

In the wake of construction work, Noida traffic police has created two major diversions at sector 62 and at Chaura Raghunathpur village to avoid traffic congestion. The diversions have already been put in place.

The Noida authority is constructing an underpass near Mamura chowk of sector 62 due to which the police had to put in place a diversion to facilitate smooth traffic flow and construction work.

According to the new diversion plan, traffic moving from Mamura chowk at sector 62 to sector 60 will now have to take a left cut from Mamura Chowk and reach Bijlighar chowk at sector 66 and then take a right turn to reach the Water tank trisection at sector 67 and henceforth move towards their destination.

Similarly, vehicles heading towards sector 60 from Mamura trisection will have to take a right turn near Mamura intersection (chowk) and reach Bijlighar chowk at sector 66 and then the water tank intersection at sector 67 to reach their destination.

For vehicles coming from the sector 71 intersection and heading towards sector 62 Mamura chowk will have to take a left turn from sector 60 chowk and reach the U-turn under the newly made elevated road and then use the u-turn to reach sector 62.

Similarly, vehicles coming from sector 63 and 66 and heading towards Mamura chowk will have to take a right turn from the sector 67 water tank intersection and commute via the sector 60 intersection.

“Noida Authority is constructing an underpass near Mamura chowk where the engineers have to drill 6-metre-deep holes on both sides of the road stretch. The diversion will continue for the next 15-20 days,” said Layak singh, Traffic Inspector, Noida Police.

Traffic police has created another diversion at Chaura Raghunathpur village in sector 22 in the wake of on-going construction work by Noida Authority.

“Authority is fixing a sewer line near the village and therefore the route from Chaura Raghunathpur village trisection to sector 24 police station will be closed. Since schools will re-open by June 22, we are hoping that the construction work will be completed by then,” said singh.

According to the new diversion plan, vehicles heading towards sector 24 police station from Chaura Raghunathpur village trisection will have to use Somervilla school trisection and Ghijore chowk route.

Similarly, vehicles heading towards Chaura Raghunathpur village from RTO trisection will have to use Ghijore chowk and Somerville school trisection to reach their destination.

“For any assistance, residents can call at 9971009001,” Sdded singh.