Noida: Police nab five with stolen LED TVs, laptops and cellphones worth over Rs15 lakh

The Noida police said they have arrested four burglars and a scrap dealer and confiscated stolen electronic equipment worth over Rs15 lakh, including eight LED televisions, nine laptops, four mobiles phones and two tablet computers from their possession.

The four of them would break into factories during the night, steal costly electronic equipment and then sell them to a scrap dealer, who, in turn, sold them in second-hand markets, the police said.

“A police team conducting a routine vehicle check at Chhijarsi underpass on Saturday night arrested the accused, who were travelling in a van with stolen electronic equipment,” said Arun Kumar Singh, the superintendent of police (Noida city).

The accused were identified as Brijlal of Wajidpur in Noida, Magan of Sahibabad in Ghaziabad, Shadab Tufail and Sanjay Yada, both residents of Bisrakh in Greater Noida.

“The four burglars broke into two factories earlier this month — one under the Phase-3 police station and another under the Sector 58 police station. Cases had been registered in respective police stations in both cases,” Singh said.

Upon preliminary questioning, it was revealed that the burglars had been committing such offences in Delhi-NCR for the last two years. They did a recce of factories and chose holidays to commit the crimes, the police said.

Further inquiry might reveal the details of other burglaries they are responsible for, the police said.

Magan, Shadab, Tufail and Sanjay stole electronic equipment and sold them to Brijlal, a scrap dealer. The scrap dealer, in turn, sold the equipment in second-hand markets in Delhi, the police said.

Police have recovered high-end LED TV sets of Sony, Samsung, Videocon, LG and Panasonic; laptops and tablets of Dell, Compaq, Apple and Sony, and cellphones of Apple, OPPO and Nokia from their possession. The police have also confiscated the Maruti Eeco van in which they were transporting the stolen goods.