Noida police nabs two people for carrying illegal weapons

Police nabbed two people for carrying illegal weapons near the Sharda University roundabout in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, under the ongoing ‘Dhar-Pakad’ drive.

The Knowledge Park police team arrested Kaafil, a native of Agauta, Bulandshahr and Aslam, a native of Bilaspur village in Dankaur for carrying a country made pistol, knife and live ammunition.

“This morning, we had set a check post near Sharda University roundabout to keep a tab on the vehicles entering Greater Noida. Since elections are round the corner, we are keeping a watch on the suspicious persons as well. We randomly checked the two men and found illegal weapons with them,” said Manish Kumar Sharma, station house officer, Knowledge Park Police Station.

The campaign dhar-pakad has been kicked off by the police after the district administration asked them to check the supply of weapons, illegal liquor and cash, ahead of the polls. Many instances of persons carrying unaccounted cash and illegal liquor has come to light after the model code of conduct was announced by the election commission in the state.

“The two men have been booked under Indian Penal Code section 3, 4 and 25 in arms act and have been sent to jail after producing them before the magistrate. We have also informed the election commission about the seizure,” Sharma said.