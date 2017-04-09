Noida police to track history sheeters, criminals out on bail

The Noida police has made a list of proclaimed offenders from records of eight police stations in the city to check rising crimes in Noida. As many as 431 persons have been identified, on whom reports will be submitted to the district police chief soon.

According to the police, all the persons identified were involved in at least five hardcore and notorious crimes, such as attempt to murder, robbery, snatching and possessing illegal weapons.

Officials said that those identified have a criminal record of at least five to six years as per their records. The police said that at least 200 people of the 431 identified commit crimes repeatedly. “These criminals have been identified and our investigation will make it easy to know their present status. Of the 431, we believe that 50% of them are still active while the rest have reformed and are living their life peacefully,” Dinesh Yadav, the superintendent of police (city), said.

The police have found that many of those identified were involved in incidents of snatching and sent to judicial custody. Of these 431 persons, 88 are residents of Delhi.

The police said that all those identified were booked and lodged in judicial custody. Police station heads have been asked to gather details regarding their present occupation, address and behaviour with people.

“For instance, if a criminal is out on bail, we have to check what he/she is doing and where he/she is staying. There is a chance that the person may be involved in criminal activities after getting bail. It will also help us to know how many of those out on bail are absconding,” Yadav said.

Yadav said that once the report is submitted to the district chief, action will be taken accordingly. The police said they will interact with the family members and those who have given surety in the court for those released on bail, to learn their whereabouts.

“If a person has given surety in court to obtain bail for a criminal, who is found to be involved in a crime even after being released on bail, the witness will be asked to cancel the surety in court, so that we can initiate action,” Yadav said.

The police said they will initiate action against those who provided surety but are reluctant to cancel the same in the court.