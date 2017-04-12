Noida property dealer kills partner’s wife, son over suspected money feud

A 50-year-old property dealer allegedly shot dead his business partner’s wife and younger son in Noida’s Sector 39 on Tuesday night, in a manic attack over a suspected financial dispute.

Besides, Rajesh Jolly is accused of stabbing with a sharp surgical knife 60-year-old Ajay Khurana, elder son Amit and domestic help Rajinder. They survived the assault, but Khurana’s employee was gravely wounded and is now being treated at a private hospital.

Police said on Wednesday the assailant was also admitted to the hospital with head injuries but it couldn’t be ascertained if these were self-inflicted or picked up in a scuffle.

The attack began immediately after the suspect reached his partner’s home and the domestic help answered to his knocks at the front door at 10.20pm. Jolly was allegedly armed with two pistols, 40 bullets, a rope and a surgical knife.

Family sources said he stabbed Rajinder twice at the door, and fired at Khurana’s younger son Ankush who was having dinner. Next he shot at his business associate’s 56-year-old wife, Anju, who had come out of an inner room after hearing screams and gunshots.

Bullets pierced the woman’s chest and she died in hospital. But her 33-year-old son took a straight hit in the head, dying instantly.

Jolly fired several rounds towards Khurana, his primary target, but missed. After a while, his pistols jammed and 38-year-old Amit seized the opportunity to wrestle him down.

Khurana joined his son to keep Jolly pinned down. But the assailant took out his knife, stabbed the duo frenziedly to get out of their clutches, and ran to a room on the first floor of the three-storey home. He locked himself inside.

When police reached the house, in response to neighbours’ call, they found the suspect in the room with multiple head wounds akin to knife cuts. He was arrested and murder charges were pressed against him, Noida police superintendent Dinesh Yadav said.

Khurana’s employee Rajinder is kept in the intensive care unit and he underwent a 13-hour surgery on Wednesday. Amit was discharged on Tuesday night while Khurana was sent home the day after.

“Jolly has a deep head cut … and is on ventilator support now. Doctors said his limbs have stopped functioning, which suggests the nervous system is affected,” a hospital spokesperson said.