Noida: Registration of flats should be done on carpet area, says UP RERA chairman

The chairman of Uttar Pradesh real estate regulatory authority (RERA) Mukul Singhal, on Tuesday said that registration of flats should be done on the basis of carpet area and not on super area or plinth area.

It has been alleged that builders sell flats on the basis of super area or plinth area to make higher profits. Carpet area is the space contained within the inner faces of the walls. The super area includes spaces outside the walls, such as balcony, and other common areas such as shafts and elevator area.

Homebuyers alleged that even after RERA came into effect from May 1, 2016, builders continue to do the registration on the basis of super area, due to which they are paying more in stamp fee to the government and also to the respective builders.

“I will ask the UP stamps and registration department about the issue of carpet area. Builders should calculate the size of the flat on the basis of the carpet area as per the RERA rules,” said Singhal, who is also the principal secretary for housing and urban planning.

He held a meeting with homebuyers, builders and officials on RERA issues and open defecation-free (ODF) initiatives to be undertaken by builders, from 10.30am to 1.30pm in Sector 6.

As per the UP RERA rules’ clause 4(3), the promoter (builder) shall disclose the size of the apartment on the basis of carpet area even if earlier sold on any other basis such as super area, super built-up area, built up area, etc, which shall not affect the validity of the agreement entered into between the promoter and the allottee.

“The builder has to transparently tell the buyer about carpet area at the time of purchase. The registration will take place on the basis of carpet area, as per the rules,” said Singhal.

However, builders said that the registration should continue to take place on the basis of super area.

Getambar Anand, the president of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India, said, “RERA Act or rules do not clearly state anywhere that the registration should be done on the basis of carpet area. It states that the builder should disclose the carpet area. Therefore, the registration should continue on the basis of super area.”

Homebuyers plan to move Allahabad high court if the registration continues to be done on the basis of super area.

“If builders or the stamps and registration department continue to execute registry on the super area basis, we will file a plea in the Allahabad high court for justice. If the act clearly talks of carpet area, then how does the question of registration on super area arise?” said Alok Kumar, a consumer activist.