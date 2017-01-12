Noida residents check names in revised voters’ list

As the revised voters’ list for the upcoming state assembly elections was released on Thursday, residents visited polling centres to check their names in it. Booth Level Officers(BLOs) were present at booths and distributed new voter cards.

The district magistrate (DM) has also appealed residents to check the revised electoral roll.

At Sector 20 polling centre, BLO Sneh Lata said, “There were 764 voters in my booth. Some additions were made to the list, and now there are 757 voters in my booth. The voters belong to F block.”

“However, there is a problem. In the electoral roll of my booth, instead of block F, block D is mentioned. In the voters’ cards, too, block D is mentioned instead of block F. I have received complaints from voters, and, I have repeatedly complained to the higher authorities but the error has not been rectified yet,”said Lata.

Another BLO, Satinder Kumar, said,”At my booth, earlier there were 1,305 voters, the revised list has 1,343 voters.”

Kumar, too, raised a problem. “I had submitted 18 forms for deletion of names. However, only three names were deleted. Ravinder Kumar Sharma, a resident of D-83 had submitted deletion form on October 9,2016. He has a voter card from Hathras and is contesting the polls from there. If his name is not deleted from our list, it will pose problems for me.”

BLO from booth number 217, Kiran Kandwal, said, “There were 1,019 voters in my booth, and, the number has risen to 1,055 in the revised list. Although I made calls to new voters informing asking the to collect their voter cards, very few turned up. I will now deliver them at their doorsteps.”

As for the rectification of the anomalies in the voters’ list, additional district magistrate Kumar Vineet said, “There was some problem with the software, which may have added errors to the list. All errors pointed by BLOs will be rectified.”