Noida residents face difficulties in registering as voters

The district magistrate had announced that Form 6 for registration of new voters will be received till January 16, a day before the issue of notification. However, on Friday, voters were still seen running between the Voter Registration Centre (VRC) in Sector 19 and their respective booths as officials at both places refused to accept new forms.

“I had gone to the booth, but there was no BLO (booth level officer). I was told to go to the Sector 19 VRC for submitting Form 6 to register my daughter-in-law as a new voter. I don’t know where to go,” Vinay Malhotra of Sector 20 said at the Sector 19 VRC.

Amit Singh of Sector 61 said, “On Thursday, I had gone to the booth to submit Form 6. The BLO refused to take the form. Now on Friday, VRC officials are directing me back to the BLO. I am confused. Officials’ response is very insensitive.”

Another applicant, Baboo Pradhan from Sector 10, said, “The BLO refused to even talk on phone. He said his supervising officer has directed them not to accept any new forms.”

However, sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Dadri, Amit Kumar Singh, said, “I have directed VRC officials to accept the forms. One can submit Form 6 till January 16. I have also directed BLOs to verify the new forms and submit them in time. Voters should contact their BLOs to speed up the process.”

On online applications, he said he has received around 4,500 applications for Noida. “As many as 2,000 applications were rejected as they had incomplete information. Around 2,500 online application forms that were found complete were accepted and those voters have been added to the electoral list,” he said.