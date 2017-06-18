Noida residents practice govt-recommended yoga in Noida

In the run-up to the upcoming International Day of Yoga on June 21, residents of Noida attended a practice class organised by Brahma Kumaris, in association with the ministry of Ayush, on Sunday.

The session, also an advance celebration of the occasion, was held in Noida’s Sector 21 Stadium. Around 900 people attended the yoga camp at 7am.

People from all age groups attended the camp. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have been promoting yoga to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

“Through such camps, we want to encourage the maximum number of people to lead a healthy and peaceful life. Yoga is good for people of all ages. We organised this ahead of the upcoming International Yoga Day. On June 21, we are organising a yoga event at Red Fort for around 50,000 people. Today’s (Sunday) event was especially for Noida residents,” said Neeraj Goyal, a programme coordinator.

Yoga poses recommended by the government were practised in the camp in preparation for the June 21 event. Several organisations are planning to hold yoga camps on June 21 and residents, in large numbers, are showing their enthusiasm for the event.

“In every area, you can find yoga classes taking place in parks. People are getting conscious about their health and this is a good sign. I started performing yoga a few years ago and it brought me multiple health benefits. I encourage everyone to start doing yoga. Meditation is very important to manage the stressful lives we lead,” said Yogesh Sharma of Sector 21.

Anita Gupta, of Sector 18, also attended the session with her family. “I have come with my husband and children to learn yoga. We came to know about this event through a friend and we decided to attend. I want my children to learn yoga to attain the health benefits,” Gupta said.

While addressing the 69th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014, Modi had urged the world to adopt an International Day of Yoga. On December 11, 2014, 193 members UNGA approved the proposal by consensus with 177 co-sponsoring countries the resolution to establish June 21 as International Day of Yoga.