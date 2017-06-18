Noida residents voice grievances in public hearing

In a first of its kind public grievance hearing, ‘Jan Sunwai’ was held in Noida on Sunday morning, which was attended by senior administration, police and authority officials along with MPs and MLAs from the district.

The event was organised by union culture and tourism minister Mahesh Sharma to discuss problems of Noida and Greater Noida residents and brainstorm solutions. Sharma, the MP from Gautam Budh Nagar, had been receiving several requests from the Noida public to organise a meeting between residents and officials since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was elected to power.

“We have all assembled today to discuss our problems and brainstorm solutions. Noida is growing rapidly by the day. It is, therefore, necessary to strike a balance with development so that people from all walks of life can benefit from it,” said Sharma.

Besides Sharma, the event was attended by MLAs from Noida, Dadri and Jewar, Pankaj Singh, Tejpal Nagar and Thakur Dhirendra Singh, respectively, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Love Kumar, superintendent of police (city) AK Singh, SP (rural) Suniti, Noida authority chief executive officer Amit Mohan Prasad, Greater Noida authority CEO Debasish Panda, district magistrate BN Singh, chief medical officer Dr Anurag Bhargav, members of the Federation of Noida Residents’ Welfare Association (FONRWA), and the superintending engineer of discom, Mukul Singhal.

Residents voiced their concerns over a number of issues that included law and order, sanitation, waste disposal, encroachment, electricity supply, students’ welfare and homebuyers’ woes.

“Noida must have a separate line for drinking water supply as only 10% of the water supplied can be used for drinking at present. Also, for waste management, we can follow the Ambikapur model, wherein more than 800 people were employed and generated a revenue of over Rs15 lakh from scrap collected,” said Mahesh Saxena, founder of Noida Lok Manch.

“I propose constant monitoring of citizens’ charter section in Noida authority to introduce transparency and accountability. Moreover, 24-hour electricity supply must be provided to all small-scale industries in Noida,” said Subhash Chugh, president of Noida Small Industries Association.

Sushil Agarwal, founder-member of FONRWA, said,“Our city is growing but the resources are depleting. Therefore, the need is to create a fund to which citizens can contribute. It can be used to avail of resources in the future.”

Many residents also spoke about the need for cultural development in Noida.

“Noida has not seen any cultural development in the past and there is no progress of cultural organisations. We can develop a cultural centre on the lines of India Habitat Centre in New Delhi,” Ashok Srivastava, a citizen-activist, said.

Residents also demanded the immediate intervention of the authorities to improve the city’s water level.

“Noida’s water level is depleting every day and not much effort is being made to improve it. Water harvesting should be promoted in all government offices, educational institutes and community centres. A policy should be formulated with regard to using groundwater,” said PS Jain, president, the Confederation of NCR residents’ welfare association.

MP Mahesh Sharma and MLA Pankaj Singh assured the people that the administration will act on all complaints and recommendations will be considered.