Noida RWA body writes to MP on traffic congestion, garbage disposal

Office bearers of the Confederation of NCR residents’ welfare association (CONRWA) wrote to Gautam Budh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma on Sunday on the need to find a solution to the problems of traffic congestion and solid waste disposal in Noida.

They demanded that the district administration take action against traffic offenders.

“We have seen that places that have not been identified as parking spots by the Noida authority are being used illegally to park vehicles. This results in traffic congestion. Sector 18 is a good example of this as it has always been affected by illegal parking. There is also rampant illegal parking outside the offices of IT companies in Noida and Greater Noida,” CONRWA president PS Jain said in the letter.

He also stressed on the need to introduce traffic reforms in Noida.

“No vehicle should be allowed to park within 50 metres of any intersection, diversion or trisection in the city. Traffic lights should be synchronised so that there is smooth flow of vehicles and street vendors should not be allowed on roadsides as they increase congestion due to encroachment. Instead, they should be relocated to a clean and less-congested spot,” Jain wrote.

The letter also raised the issue of solid waste disposal, saying that concrete steps must be taken to ensure that the city’s landscape is not marred by garbage.

“Before garbage is picked from the collection centre in the morning, a compactor must be installed so that biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste can be segregated. That way, the garbage can be used to generate electricity and the vehicles carrying garbage will have to pull a lesser load as the garbage will be compressed. It can also be used to create compost,” CONRWA treasurer ML Sharma said in the letter.

On the issue of traffic congestion, Layak Singh, traffic inspector of Noida police, said, ”We are issuing challans to traffic offenders every day and all efforts are being made to ease congestion.”