Noida’s pubs and bars yet to recover from demonetisation blow

Noida’s pubs and bars that have been severely hit by the demonetisation move didn’t get enough business on Christmas and aren’t expecting good business on the New Year’s Eve either.

Ever since the demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes was announced, businesses in Noida and elsewhere took a hit since the purchasing power of the consumers got limited.

Fifty days after the decision, the effect of cash crunch is still visible everywhere. Bars and restaurants in Noida saw a meagre turnout on Christmas. Their expectations for New Year’s Eve are not high as they believe that fewer Noida-based partygoers will turn out on December 31 night.

For many bar owners, the last week of the year is the most profitable period as youngsters not only from Noida but also from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Faridabad throng these places to celebrate the arrival of New Year. However, this time, bar and restaurant owners are hugely disappointed as cash crunch has hit even the affluent party hoppers.

Vibhu Bhatnagar, manager of LIT bar and discotheque in Noida Sector 18, said, “We have an in-house DJ and stag/couple entry system for Christmas. But the turnout was a lot less compared to last year. Even those who always used cards for transactions are hesitating because demonetisation has instilled a sense of saving in them. We are not very hopeful for New Year’s Eve.”

The management of Anchor Bar and Kitchen in Sector 18 complex hasn’t offered any special offers or discounts this year. “We have a regular 50% discount on drinks during happy hours, but we have decided not to give extra discount for New Year’s Eve as that will further hit our business,” said Dattaji Rao, manager.

“We have a ‘One Plus One’ offer on drinks but that is our usual offer. We have our loyal customers and we are expecting a decent turnout on New Year’s Eve,” said Atul Negi, manager, Vinny’s restaurant and kitchen.

However, residents of Noida can be seen buying alcohol from wine shops as house parties seem to be their Plan B.

“I stay in a rented flat with my colleagues. We have realised that partying at bars and discotheques will be very expensive, therefore, we have decided to drink at our place. Our friends have also planned to do so. This way we can buy more on alcohol and food,” said Abhijeet Mishra, a resident of Noida.

Sudip Sahoo, a resident of Varun Enclave, too, won’t go to a bar. “On New Year’s Eve, I usually head towards a bar with my colleagues to party. But this year, we have decided to host a house party since our budget is less. We don’t want to splurge at these times because the economy is unpredictable and we want to save,” said Sahoo.