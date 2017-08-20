Noida Sector 20 residents demand permanent solution to garbage problem

For the residents of sector 20 in Noida, the problem of garbage management has been persistent for the past few months despite several complaints made to the Noida authority.

Residents allege that a strong stench of rotten garbage has been prevailing in their sector for months as there is no proper garbage collection centre and the authority staff pick garbage only once in a day.

“Whenever, residents have to enter our sector through the main gates, they have to press or cover their noses with handkerchiefs in order to avoid the stench as garbage lies scattered everywhere,“ said Ram Pal Bhati, president, Residents Welfare Association, sector 20.

“The authority staff comes only in the morning hours to pick the garbage from the collection centre. For rest of the day, garbage lies scattered around on the roads. Even our parks are losing their beauty due to the problem of garbage,” said Suresh Tiwari, general secretary, RWA sector 20.

According to RWA of sector 20, there are more than 20,000 people residing in around in the sector in 1680 houses. The sector is located in the heart of Noida city with busy marketplaces and offices built all around it.

Another bone of contention for the residents of sector 20 is a half demolished garbage collection centre located near gate 8 of the sector.

Residents allege that despite several complaints made to the authority officials in the past, no action has been taken regarding restoration of the garbage centre.

“The garbage collection centre has been broken for the past nearly 1.5 years and despite several requests made to Noida authority, no action has been taken for its restoration. Residents are forced to dump garbage around the collection centre and not inside it. The authority officials pick up only the garbage that is thrown inside the collection centre,” said Tiwari.

“In March, the then chief executive officer Deepak Agarwal had visited our sector and promised swift action regarding garbage management but no action was taken. We need immediate solution for this problem,” said Bhati.

When RS Yadav, senior project engineer of public health department of the Noida authority was contacted, he said that he has requested the civil engineering department to accelerate the process of collection centre construction.

“We have asked the civil department in the past as well but these things take time. Every day, the staff pick up garbage early morning. I request the residents to not throw the garbage inside their sector but only in the garbage collection centre,” said Yadav.