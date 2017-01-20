Noida: SIM-based tablets to webcast polling booths live

Tablets with high-resolution cameras are to be used to webcast polling booths live on the day of polling, which is February 11 for Gautam Budh Nagar. Till now, laptops and web cameras were used for this purpose. According to the election commission (EC) guidelines, critical and sensitive polling booths are to webcast in real time.

“In the past, laptops and web cameras were used. This time, tablets with high-resolution cameras will be put up at the place where web cameras were installed. Tablets are easier to install and can be moved to a different position without a change in wiring,” Pawan Mangal, district information officer, National Informatics Centre (NIC) said on Friday.

“This year, the web contract has been awarded to NICSI, which is a sister concern of NIC. The NICSI has further hired operating agencies to provide tablets at booths, while manpower will be provided by the district administration. The operating agency will provide one tablet for every booth where webcast is to be done. Other facilities to be provided by the company include web casting server and online portal for streaming and viewing,” said Mangal.

“The tablet will record the proceedings at the booth. These recordings will be sent directly to the chief electoral officer of the state,” he said.

He added that only critical or sensitive booths will be selected for webcasting, and the district administration will decide the number of such booths.

“The EC will pay a manpower honorarium of Rs500. Manpower will be drawn from engineering students, computer operators and ITI students. The central control room will be set up at the NIC centre at the district collectorate,” said Mangal.

“In the past, booths in Jewar and remote areas in the district faced problems of broadband connectivity. This time, the web connectivity will be SIM-based. The tablets will have one SIM card from BSNL and one from Vodafone. The dual SIM will ensure round-the-clock, uninterrupted connectivity for webcasting,” he added.

“So far, 36 critical booths have been identified in the three assembly areas of the district. Webcasting will be done in around 10% of the booths. We are still in the process of identifying sensitive booths,” said Kumar Vineet, additional district magistrate and the deputy district election officer.