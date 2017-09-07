Noida society installs community fridge for needy people

To avoid wastage of surplus food, the residents of ATS Greens Village, a residential society in Sector 93-A have come up with an innovative idea of helping poor people by saving the extra food for them. The residents have installed a community fridge at one of the society gates where food is kept by them and taken by the needy people.

The refrigerator was set up on Wednesday and on Thursday people heartedly placed food in it. This is a pilot project in Noida and if people give good response to it, more such refrigerators will be installed.

The project has been named as “Fridging-the-gap” and residents have access to the fridge as donors of food. For the convenience of the needy people, residents before placing the food, pack it in a foil paper.

“We have started it from our own society and not taking food from other societies. Food can be donated, but making it successful matters. Guidelines have been issued for this community fridge through Whatsapp as well as posters have been pasted. A person who packs food in paper will have to write it in Hindi as what it contains so that a person can read a make choice to have it,” said Nikhat Tyagi, a resident.

Tyagi said they were approached by the residents from a residential society in Gurgaon to opt the project for the welfare of the people. “The fridge has been installed through crowd funding. It is not a new one. Many people were ready to spend, but decision was changed. This is a used fridge, which has been little repaired. We got it installed to check as how we can make it successful. Over a period of time, this can be taken to a village area and a new one can be installed here,” Tyagi added.

Food items not picked for over 12 hours will be thrown in bin by the residents, volunteering the project.

Another resident, Kajala Madhwal, said, “There are functions like anniversaries and birthday when food is wasted. On such occasions, we can pack and place surplus food in the fridge. The better would be when a hungry is fed.”