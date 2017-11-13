Noida: Speeding car mows down a pregnant woman

A pregnant woman was mowed down by a car in a parking lot in Noida’s Sector 18 market on Sunday night. The woman received fatal injuries and succumbed before she could reach a hospital. The lady was carrying a six-month-old baby in her womb.

The incident took place around 8.45pm on Sunday when the woman and her husband were returning to the parking area for their car. Onlookers claim that a parking attendant, who was parking a Honda City in the area, mowed down the woman and then rammed the vehicle into an electric pole.

The woman received fatal injuries to her head and succumbed before she could be shifted to a hospital. Her husband also received grievous injuries and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital, police said.

According to the police, 28-year-old Mansi Singhal and her husband, Prateek Singhal, were walking in the parking lot when a speeding Honda City, driven by a parking attendant, mowed down the woman and stopped after ramming into an electric pole.

Shwetabh Pandey, circle officer (traffic), said, “The woman injured her head. The victim was rushed to the Kailash Hospital in Sector 27, but was declared dead on arrival by doctors.”

They were returning to their car after watching a movie at the Centre Stage Mall in Sector 18. The woman and her husband were residents of JM Aroma residential society in Noida’s Sector 75, the police said.

“We have taken the parking attendant into custody and a case of accident amounting to death has been registered in the matter,” Pandey said.

Read I Noida’s parking area to be extended under new policy

The police said Prateek works in a media organisation in Noida’s Film City.

The parking attendant, 18-year-old Abhishek, was driving rashly. He hit two more cars in the parking lot before hitting the victim and rammed into an electric pole, the police said.

The driver has been booked under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code.