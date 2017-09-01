Noida: Speeding truck rams bike, two killed

Two persons, aged 21 and 12, were crushed to death by a speeding truck near the Girls Inter College in Jewar on Friday morning.

The duo was riding a motorcycle in the morning when a speeding truck hit their vehicle, killing them instantly on the spot, the police said. The accident enraged local residents, who blocked the Jewar-Tappal Road for a couple of hours. Normal traffic was restored after the protesters were pacified by the area MLA and police.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday morning around 7am on Jhajjar Road when the boys were returning from a nearby shop after buying milk.

The victims were identified as Sukhveer (21) and his cousin Dheeraj (12), both residents of Jewar village. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.

The police said the driver of the speeding Rajasthan-bound truck might have lost control of the vehicle and rammed the bike. The duo was crushed under the rear wheel of the truck, the police said.

Dheeraj was a student of class 3 of government school and died on the spot, while Sukhveer was rushed to a nearby private hospital but was declared dead. He used to work as a mechanic in Jewar, the police said.

The station house officer of Jewar police station, Rajpal Singh Tomar, said, “Soon after the accident, the truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the spot.”

The accident rattled the locals, who gathered at the accident site in large numbers and staged a protest. The locals blocked the Jewar-Tappal Road for a couple of hours and raised slogans.

MLA Dhirendra Singh reached the spot and pacified the locals and the police also assured them of swift action, following which they cleared the road.

The police seized the truck and registered a case in the matter. They said that efforts are on to identify and arrest the truck driver.