Noida: Tehsildar, 2 others thrashed for stopping illegal sand mining, 12 booked

At least 12 people have been booked for allegedly attacking a Tehsildar and two other officials when they tried to stop illegal mining in Asgarpur village of sector 135 here, police said on Wednesday.

Sadar Tehsildar P L Maurya along with Lekhapal (accountant) Rajveer went to Yamuna Khadar on Tuesday night to stop illegal mining going on in the area, Assistant SP Gaurav Grover said.

But when the tehsildar stopped the mining work, the Lekhapal and a Patwari were beaten up by the 12 accused. The accused later fled from the spot with a sand-filled dumper, he said.

On the basis of a complaint filed by the Tehsildar, a case was registered against Pankaj and 12 others on the charges of attempt to murder and others, the ASP said.