Noida: Thieves fill diesel in stolen petrol Renault Duster, abandon it in Hapur

The service station heist in Noida in which four Renault Duster cars were stolen on Sunday did not end on a cheerful note for the thieves as they had to abandon one of the SUVs near Garhmukteshwar in Hapur after the thieves filled the petrol-run vehicle with diesel, and the vehicle could not move any further.

The thieves managed to smoothly flee from the service station with four SUVs but could only reach Garhmukteshwar, about 75 kilometres from Noida’s Sector 63, and had to stop at a fuel station for refill.

According to the fuel station operator, the thieves had come in three SUVs and got them filled with diesel. Barely 50 metres away from the fuel station, one of the vehicles stopped. They made every attempt to start the vehicle but failed.

The owner of the SUV, Shikha Mishra, was relieved to get back her car. “Because of their foolishness, the thieves had to abandon my car,” she said. The fuel cap has a petrol sticker on it but the thieves did not notice, she said.

Mishra is a resident of Sector 62 and her car had an RWA sticker on the windscreen, with the help of which the petrol pump operator informed Mishar about the abandoned car.

Mishra said, “The fuel station operators contacted the RWA and informed about the incident, who in turn informed me.”

Police is suspecting the involvement of one of the workers at the service station in the heist.

In the wee hours of Sunday, the thieves lifted three silver-coloured and a brown-coloured Duster from Avia Auto Service station in Noida’s Sector 63. The thieves did not have to make any effort as in all service stations, keys are kept inside the vehicles.

Meanwhile, an executive of Avia Auto Service station said that all their staff is reporting to the centre as usual and police is investigating the involvement of insiders or former employees.