Noida: Thieves plunder shops in Bilaspur market, locals gherao police post

Shopkeepers in Bilaspur main market in Dankaur shut shop and staged a demonstration on Tuesday morning after they found that six shops were broken into and looted. The shopkeepers staged a protest at the Bilaspur police post and raised questions on their policing.

Locks and shutters of six shops were found to be broken on Tuesday morning. The thieves had also tried to gain access to a medical shop by demolishing a wall.

Though locals said that the thieves had stolen only a meagre amount, recurrent incidents of theft in the area has left residents apprehensive of security arrangements and their safety.

“A similar burglary took place in the market area about a month ago, wherein thieves made away with about Rs40,000,” said Yogendra Sharma, a medical shop owner in Bilaspur main market. The thieves tried to pillage Sharma’s medical store and had broken the wall at the back of the shop.

Residents alleged that the police have turned a blind eye to their repeated appeals and have failed in curbing incidents of theft in the village.

Traders alleged that the shops that were broken into in the main market are located only a few metres from the Bilaspur police post. A local BSP leader, Harendra Sharma, raised questions on the law and order situation in the area. He said, “Thieves do not fear the police since the police do not act swiftly in curbing such incidents.”

After the locals staged agitation at Bilaspur police outpost, Dankaur police station in-charge, Farmood Ali Pundir, reached the main market and assured that those responsible will be arrested soon.

Pundir said, “The incident could have taken place between 1am and 3am. The thieves took Rs5,000 from one of the shops and some valuables from others.”

The police registered a case under sections 457/380 of the IPC.