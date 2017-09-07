Noida: Three, including woman held for murder, robbery in Sector 44

A day after a security guard was shot dead in Sector 44 when he resisted a robbery attempt, the police arrested three people, including a woman, for the crime. The police said the woman in the incident is the sister of a domestic help who was previously working in the bungalow.

The accused have been identified as Manisha, 22, Sandeep Kumar, 25, and Sonu Chaudhury 24. The police said Sandeep is Manisha, alias Aarti’s, live-in partner. One more man, identified as Vikas, 24, is absconding.

Senior superintendent of police, Love Kumar, said, “The four had planned the robbery in a bid to get rich. They thought they will loot cash and valuables.”

Aarti’s elder sisters, Rinki and Raja, residents of Sadarpur, earlier worked as a domestic help at Dayal’s bungalow in Sector 44. Tina Dayal and Vinod Dayal run an institute of German Studies in Sector 18.

Police said that Aarti also used to visit Dayal’s house to do household work.

When Rinki got married a year ago and stopped working at the bungalow, the Dayal family hired another domestic help Savitri. Aarti, however, continued visiting the house.

Love Kumar said, “Aarti believed Dayal couple was affluent and planned a robbery with her live-in partner Sandeep to become rich. Sandeep roped in two others — Sonu from Rajasthan and Vikas from Tronica City in Ghaziabad.”

He said that the four men entered Dayal’s bungalow in the afternoon when Tina and Vinod were at work. “Three armed assailants stayed outside and Aarti entered the house. She had an easy entry as the Dayal family knew her. Aarti found Tina’s mother Umi and domestic help Savitri and a washerman inside the house. When the man left the house, she signalled three men to come in.”

Police said the three men entered the house through the main door and introduced themselves as plumbers. Umi called his son-in-law Vinod to check if he had called them but Vinod said he had not called them.

Dayal later heard a noise on the phone as the criminals had hit Umi on her right eye. Savitri was also attacked and they had started gathering gold and silver jewellery from the shelf in a bag.

Suspecting foul play, Dayal called some neighbours. A security guard of a neighbouring society and a tailor rushed to his house for help. The unarmed security guard, Bhanu Kishore Sharma, was shot dead, allegedly by Sonu, when he resisted robbery bid.

Some neighbours tried to stop them and nabbed Sonu while the others managed to escape with some silver jewellery. The police conducted a search and arrested Aarti and Sandeep from their hideout in Salarpur village.

The police recovered a countrymade pistol, two live cartridges and stolen goods, including a silver bowl, four silver rings and a mangalsutra, from their possession.

The SSP said that a case of murder and robbery has been registered against the accused in Sector 39 police station.