Noida to develop facilities for workers, professionals

The Noida authority has decided to develop canteen, crèche and housing facilities for industrial workers and professional in new industrial sectors to be developed along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The authority will first develop Sector 155, where it will provide small and big industrial plots to interested corporate houses, entrepreneurs and those who want to set up startups. Once sector 155 is developed, the authority will develop two more industrial sectors, 156 and 157, along the Expressway that connects Delhi with Greater Noida.

There are around 20 existing industrial sectors in Noida housing around 8,000 big or small industrial units dealing in automobile, electronics and garment products, etc.

But the authority had not provided well-planned spaces for canteen, crèches and housing for industrial workers in the industrial sectors.

As a result, temporary food vans that operate from roads catered to the thousands of industrial workers in these areas. It leads to traffic congestion and chaos, inconvenience to motorists.

“To ensure the factory workers get quality food at their workplace we have decided to earmark spaces for canteen and crèches in these three sectors. We want roads to remain congestion-free in these three sectors. Women professionals and factory workers can make use of the crèches,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, chief executive officer of the Noida authority.

Out of its 500 acres of industrial land, the Noida authority has decided to carve out small plots in Sector 155 for industrial use. Noida has 500 hectares of industrial land out of which it will carve out three industrial sectors.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed the Noida authority to focus on industrial growth with an aim to create jobs for youth. Following the instructions, the authority will soon allot industrial plots in sector 155.

After that it will come up with plots in two other sectors.

“We have decided to construct flats for the economically weaker section category in sector 155. Factory workers have to stay in villages or unauthorised areas because the authority did not construct adequate housing facilities for such people.

“The authority wants to ensure three new sectors get cheap EWS flats so that factory workers can live there. It will reduce traffic congestion as factory workers will not need to travel much,” said another Noida authority official.

The authority is yet to finalise the number of flats to be built under the EWS category.

“Noida should have constructed at least 30-35 percent EWS flats out of the total flats built, to ensure accommodation to factory workers. Around 3 lakh workers are engaged in industrial units here. But most of them live in unhygienic conditions in villages or unauthorized areas,” said Anil Garg, social activist.