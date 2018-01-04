Noida to open public projects on UP Diwas

The Noida authority’s chief executive officer (CEO) Alok Tandon on Wednesday inspected ongoing work on the Sector 94 underpass, Sector 18 multilevel car-parking lot and Sector 60/61 underpass and directed officials to ensure that the three projects can be inaugurated on January 24 — UP Diwas.

Tandon directed the officials to complete the three projects by January 15 as the Uttar Pradesh government wants to open three projects on UP Diwas.

Tandon, chief project engineers, Hom Singh Yadav and Sandip Chandra, and other officials first inspected the Sector 18 multilevel parking lot, then the Sector 94 underpass and the Sector 60/61 underpass near Mamura village.

“The CEO has directed us to finish the three projects latest by January 15. Following the CEO’s instructions, we have instructed the respective officials to work day and night to ensure that work on these three important projects gets completed well in advance of UP Diwas. The state government will open these three projects for public use on January 24,” Hom Singh Yadav, chief engineer of the Noida authority, said.

These three projects will provide much-needed relief to the public. The Sector 18 parking facility that can accommodate 3,000 vehicles will ease parking woes in the city’s biggest commercial hub. The Sector 94 underpass will help in addressing the traffic congestion witnessed by the motorists near Kalindi Kunj bridge, which connects South Delhi with Noida.

“The underpass near Mamura will ensure a signal-free ride to motorists in that area. Apart from this, the CEO has also directed the respective department heads to expedite work on all projects that are delayed,” Yadav said.

The CEO also directed the staff to expedite work on a six-lane bridge project that is being constructed across the Yamuna, next to the existing Kalindi Kunj bridge.

“The CEO has asked the staff to finish all other projects, such as a small stretch on the bridge over Hindon at Noida-Greater Noida border, pending approach road in Sorkha village to connect a new bridge near Bisrakh and widen a bridge on the Hindon at Dadri road. The CEO wants all projects to be completed at the earliest without delay,” Yadav said.