Noida to set up five STPs to ensure cleanliness of Hindon, Yamuna

The Noida authority has decided to set up five sewage treatment plants (STPs) by 2021 for treating an estimated 310 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage to check dumping into the Yamuna and Hindon.

At present, Noida has the capacity to treat 231 MLD sewage in its six STPs. Two STPs each are located in sectors 54 and 50, and one each in sectors 123 and 168. The total sewage generated in Noida is 175 MLD.

However, as per a study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, in 2016, it is estimated that Noida will generate 310 MLD of sewage by 2021, by which time the population is expected to rise from 10 lakh to 25 lakh.

Dumping of sewage into drains is polluting groundwater in Noida and also the Yamuna and Hindon. The 20,000-hectare city of Noida is surrounded by the Yamuna on the west and the south-west and by the Hindon on the northeast, east and south-east. Noida falls in the catchment area of the Yamuna. The industrial city was established in 1976 on the old river bed and contains rich and loamy soil.

Officials said that the STPs will be functional by 2020. The authority will spend around Rs400 crore on this project in order to make Noida a zero-discharge city. Zero discharge indicates that zero sewage is dumped into the soil and also that sewage is treated before it is dumped.

“We will give a presentation on the project to the authority’s chief executive officer (Deepak Agarwal) next week. We will take this project to the next stage after completing the necessary formalities,” Samakant Srivastava, senior project engineer of the Noida authority’s water and sewage department, said.

“I will look into the DPR and take a decision on this. One of our top priorities is to ensure cleanliness in Noida,” Deepak Agarwal, CEO of the Noida authority, said.

Srivastava said the five STPs will be set up in sectors 50, 123 and 168, but the individual capacity of each STP is yet to be finalised.

“New apartment complexes and housing projects are coming up in and around sectors 50, 123 and 168, which will make these areas densely populated. Therefore, we need to create sewage treatment facilities in advance as more waste will be generated in these areas. We do not want to dump the sewage into the rivers. The best way to keep rivers clean is for cities to stop dumping waste into them,” Srivastava said.