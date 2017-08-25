Noida to set up regulator to check waterlogging in Sector 151

The Noida authority has decided to construct a regulator to check the water level of river Hindon near Momnathal village to ensure there is no flooding or waterlogging in Sector 151, a newly developed upscale colony with high-rises.

During monsoon, rainwater backflow into residential areas causes waterlogging and flood-like situation. The authority has sanctioned a budget of Rs18 crore for the regulator project.

Most small drains of Noida fall either into the river Hindon line or the 17km irrigation canal that passes through the middle of the city, both of which flow into the Yamuna. The Hindon merges with the Yamuna near Sector 151 and irrigation drain merges with it near Sector 168, which also houses residential towers.

“In 2016, we made a regulator operational at the irrigation drain near Sector 168 to control excess rainwater during monsoon. Now, there is a need to build another regulator on Hindon near Sector 151, which houses many residential societies. We hope work on the regulator will begin in the next two-three months,” Mohammad Ishrat, project engineer of the Noida authority, said.

Officials said that when the water level rises above the danger mark in the Yamuna, it can backflow into residential areas through the irrigation drain or the Hindon river, which flows through the city.

“The regulator will be able to control the backflow of the Yamuna water and will also ensure that the rainwater through the Hindon and irrigation drain empties into the Yamuna without causing waterlogging,” an authority official said.

In July, there was severe waterlogging in many residential and industrial areas of Noida as the irrigation drain was choked with plastic and filth. Thirteen small drains in Noida are connected to the irrigation drain and due to choking of the irrigation drain, sectors 63, 19, 20, 34, 51 and 12 were waterlogged.

Residential sectors such as sectors 151, 150 and 168 are located near the Hindon and the Yamuna, where the two rivers merge.

“We plan to set up two more regulators, either on the irrigation drain or the Hindon. We are yet to finalise the location. The aim is to address waterlogging issues,” said Ishrat.