Noida: Tourism minister Mahesh Sharma meets agitating Amrapali buyers, says their interests will be protected

Union culture and tourism minister Mahesh Sharma on Sunday met Amrapali homebuyers who are protesting outside the builder’s corporate office building in sector 62.

Agitated and frustrated with the delay in possession of flats, homebuyers of Amrapali Dream Valley housing project have been on an indefinite protest since August 11. The homebuyers want an assurance from the government that their investments are safe.

However, no government representative or politician had till Sunday been able to convince the agitators to call off their strike. Noida MLA Pankaj Singh on August 25 had met the homebuyers during his visit to the protest site and assured all possible help.

“Being a Member of Parliament from Gautam Budh Nagar district, it is my duty to ensure that the interest of buyers are protected. I stand with the homebuyers. I will chalk a roadmap to help homebuyers get relief soon,” said Sharma, who reached the protest site around 1pm and stayed for around an hour.

Two Amrapali Dream Valley buyers had launched an indefinite protest on August 11 in front of the Amrapali office. Later, buyers of all Amrapali housing project flats joined the duo.

“We will fast unto death if need be. Buyers from all housing projects of Amrapali have started supporting the protest. We will not end our agitation until the government, be it state or Centre, gives in written that it takes the responsibility to either refund or deliver flats because the Amrapali Group has lost all credibility and desire to finish projects,” said Satish Kumar, an Amrapali Group buyer.

Around 500 buyers from different housing projects of Amrapali Group were present at the protest site on Sunday when the minister reached the place.

“I have already apprised Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah about the plight of buyers. I will also take part in the meeting scheduled to take place among UP industry minister Satish Mahana, urban development minister Suresh Khanna and other top Noida officials on August 30. I will ensure a delegation of Amrapali buyers get to meet the ministers and discusses a roadmap for solution,” said Sharma.

A three minister delegation — Mahana, Khanna and UP minister for state for industry and sugar mills Suresh Rana — are scheduled to meet Noida chief executive officer Amit Mohan Prasad and the Greater Noida authority chief executive officer Debasish Panda to discuss buyers’ plight on August 30.

“I will share my roadmap for solution with buyers in the next two days. I assure buyers that I will help them and builders who have flouted rules will be dealt with under the law. Our government will not spare anyone, who is involved in corrupt practices,” said Sharma.

Homebuyers have also demanded the immediate arrest of Amrapali Group’s CMD Anil Sharma.

“If the government gives us in writing that our investment is safe and they will finish the projects even if the Amrapali Group’s CMD Anil Sharma abandons it, then only we will end our protest,” said Rajiv Kumar, another buyer.

Eight incomplete Amrapali housing projects that have forced buyers to go on a protest are Princely Estate and Silicon City in Noida’s Sector 76 and Amrapali Golf Homes, Smart, Dream Valley, Centurion Park, Leisure Park and Verona Heights in Sector Tech Zone-IV in Greater Noida West.

The projects in Greater Noida West are to come up on 12 lakh square metres of land. The group needs to deliver 28,000 dwelling units in these six projects, but it has failed to do so citing a dip in sales amid a slowdown in the realty sector.