Noida traders witness dip in sale of sacrificial goats, say people fear cow vigilantes

With barely three days left for Eid-Ul-Adha, the streets of Sector 8 and Sector 9 where traders have gathered to sell goats for sacrifice are experiencing a dip in sale. Buyers are hardly visiting them to buy goats. They are blaming the slump on demonetisation effected last November and a palpable sense of fear from cow vigilantes.

As many as 10 traders have come to the twin sectors near Jama Masjid with the herd of goats, transported from Dankaur, Badaun, Hapur and Bulandshahr. Every trader has come with 6-7 goats, that too, from areas around Noida. There is no presence of those goat breeds from Mewat or Rajasthan that would get them a generous buyer who did not mind buying a goat for as high as Rs one lakh.

The cost of these goats range from Rs 8, 000 to Rs 32, 000 and despite that people have not come to buy them in large scale. Shakir Ali, a trader said, “People have been visiting us, but they do not buy. Perhaps they do not have enough money due to notebandi to buy a goat for sacrifice. I have been here for the last one week and have managed to sell only one goat.”

He said that the reason could be people are not interested to buy locally reared goats or the cost is not suitable for them. There are three more days and everyone is expecting people may come forward to buy, he added.

However, Pramod a trader from Dankaur area of Greater Noida said that prices could not be the reason as he has seen people buying goats for sacrifice for up to Rs one lakh.

“None of us have the goats reared in Alwar of Rajasthan or Mewat in Haryana. The goats from these areas are healthy as well as costly. People like to sacrifice them out of a religious belief. This year we could not procure such goats from the neighboruing states because there is a threat of cow vigilantes. They will beat first, confirm later about the animals being transported in the truck,” said Pramod.

Mohammed Anwar, a resident of Sector 8, said that illegal slaughterhouses have been closed in the state and those who want to sacrifice a goat are finding it difficult to find a place to slaughter them.