Noida Traffic police creates enforcement wing to curb violations

To check traffic violations, the traffic police has constituted a separate enforcement team that has been tasked to make rounds of the city throughout the day. This team will be dedicated to ensuring that no traffic violations take place in Noida.

The enforcement team comprises eight traffic personnel — six constables and two head constables. The team is also equipped with two cranes to tow haphazardly parked vehicles and impose fines on violators.

A senior officer said that a timing has been fixed for the enforcement team to conduct its operation. The personnel will be on duty from 9am to 7pm, apart from the other traffic police personnel who will continue to perform their routine duty.

“On the basis of complaints, the team would carry out operations in areas on a daily basis. The process will be a continuous one as violations stop for some days and begin again. We have to be alert all the time,” said Anil Kumar Jha, superintendent of police (traffic).

He said the move will ensure that personnel regulating vehicular movement will not have to bear the burden of curbing violations and penalising violators.

“Earlier, a traffic policeman had to regulate the traffic as well as flag down violators and impose fine on them. This practice was time-consuming because of which traffic would go haywire. Now, they only have to ensure that people don’t break the rules,” Jha said.

The enforcement wing has been directed to remain alert to tackle all traffic-related problems and the number of personnel in the team would be increased by the end of the month.

“We have identified 10 major intersections in the city and the enforcement team has to remain present every day at each of these junctions to ensure that the traffic is not affected,” Jha said.

Sources said the traffic police in Noida is under immense pressure following three to four visits of VVIPs a day. The traffic police have a total strength of 162 personnel in the district.