Noida traffic police suspend licences of 72 persons for illegal parking

In a crackdown against traffic offenders, the traffic police of Gautam Budh Nagar suspended the driving licences of 72 persons on Wednesday for parking vehicles in no-parking zones.

Generally, parking vehicle at an unauthorised spot results in a ticket and a fine, which includes towing charges.

Traffic police said they have decided to take the strictest possible action against people who stop or park their vehicle in no-parking zones. “We have been serving challans to drivers for stopping/parking vehicle on roads as it can cause accidents. But now we have started suspending their licences. This is to send a message that anybody flouting traffic norms will face strict action,” said AK Jha, superintendent of police, traffic.

Regional transport officials and traffic police said they decided to take action as drivers continue to flout norms despite warnings. “We just want to ensure that people take the issues of congestions and accidents seriously. There are sections in the Motor Vehicle act, 1988, which gives us the liberty to cancel the licences of offenders,” Jha said.

Officials said that the licences of 72 people have been suspended for three months under Section 19F (anybody who has committed an act that is likely to cause nuisance or danger to the public, as may be prescribed by the Central government, having regard to the objects of this Act) of Motor Vehicle Act.

“We are going to intensify our action against traffic offenders by cancelling the licences of repeat offenders. We want people to understand the importance of traffic rules and regulations for everyone’s safety, including their own,” SK Singh, additional regional transport officer, said.

To fix traffic problems, the Uttar Pradesh government appointed a three-minister committee on Monday and directed Noida officials to prepare an action plan to address traffic issues by December 18.

The UP ministers’ panel had on October 5 formed a committee headed by the Noida authority chief executive officer Alok Tandon to look into ways of addressing traffic issues, including streamlining traffic congestion. Senior traffic police officers are also playing an important role in preparing the action plan along with the regional transport officials.