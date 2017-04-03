Noida: Truck laden with courier goods stolen from Ghaziabad, seven held

Seven persons who allegedly stole a truck from Indirapuram area in Ghaziabad were arrested by Surajpur police on Monday.

Police identified the accused — all aged 23-27 — as Vinod, Naresh, Parveshwar, Ashu, residents of Uttar Pradesh, while Ajay, Dharmendera and Rajinder are residents of Fatehpur Beri in Delhi.

According to police, the truck carrying packets to be delivered by a courier company was on its way to Delhi from Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

Around 2am, when the truck crossed Mohan Nagar flyover in Indirapuram, it was intercepted by two cars — Honda Amaze and Chervrolet Beat, police said.

Police said the driver of the truck, Mohammad Naeem, a resident of Muradabad, was beaten up by the robbers. He was gagged and tied up by the robbers and made to sit in the Chevrolet Beat.

One of the robbers drove the truck towards Yamuna Expressway and both cars followed the truck. Police said the truck was stopped on the service lane near Mohaiyapur village and it remained parked there for some time.

Villagers near the spot got suspicious about the truck and called the police control room. Following the information, a police party that was on night patrol reached the spot and seven people were arrested. The truck and two cars were seized.

The driver was also rescued. He narrated his ordeal to the police and the seven robbers were taken to Surajur police station, police said.

During questioning, the robbers told police they were trying to open the lock of the truck to decamp with the items inside when they were caught. Police suspect the cars were also stolen as none of them could produce any documents for the vehicles.

“A case has been registered in Indirapuram on the statement of the driver. The investigations related to the cars are on,” said Anuj Kumar, station house officer of Surajpur police station.