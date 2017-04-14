Noida twin murders: Attacker critical, shifted to Delhi’s LNJP hospital

Rajesh Jolly, who was on artificial life support at a city hospital after he attacked his business partner’s family on Tuesday night, has been referred to LNJP hospital in Delhi following deterioration in his condition.

The 50-year-old was admitted to Kailash Hospital after he suffered severe head injury in a violent confrontation at his business partner Ajay Khurana’s house in sector 39, Noida.

Jolly visited Khurana’s residence and allegedly attacked the family, killing his wife, Anju (56), and son, Ankush (33), and injuring his elder son, Amit (38), and house help, Rajinder (28). However, Jolly also got seriously injured in the fight.

The doctors attending on him in the ICU said Jolly’s health condition is not at all encouraging. Dr AK Jain, senior consultant, critical care, Kailash Hospital, said, “When he was brought here, the chances of survival were 30%. We gave him sutures on the head. But his lungs are in a bad state and the blood pressure has gone down drastically. There is no positive indication. His condition has deteriorated ever since he was admitted here. He is on artificial life support. Now, the chances of survival are only 10%. We were planning to operate upon him, but he is not stable.”

However, finding Jolly’s condition going from bad to worse, the doctors in Kailash Hospital decided to refer him to a hospital with higher medical facilities on Friday evening.

“Rajesh Jolly’s condition was deteriorating. Therefore, we decided to refer him to a hospital with advanced facilities. We transported him in our ambulance equipped with ventilator, critical care doctor and paramedical staff to a higher medical facility,” said VB Joshi, spokesperson, Kailash Hospital.

Around 7.30pm on Friday, Jolly was first taken to the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Multispeciality Hospital in sector 30 (district government hospital) from where the patient was referred to a Delhi hospital.

Joshi said as per the protocol the patient was referred to the district hospital from where he was referred to a Delhi hospital. “Our ambulance took him to the LNJP Hospital, Delhi, under police protection,” he said.

As for the expenses incurred on Jolly’s treatment at Kailash Hospital, Joshi said, “The expenses on his treatment which are around Rs1.5 lakh have been borne by the Kailash Hospital administration.”

The spokesperson said Jolly’s family has been contacted through police and conveyed about the health condition of the patient and his transfer to LNJP Hospital.

However, during Jolly’s stay at Kailash Hospital from Tuesday night to Friday evening no one visited him. “Nobody visited him in the last three days,” said a hospital staff in the ICU. Jolly hails from Agra and came to Delhi about two decades back.