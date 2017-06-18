Noida: Two brothers shot at in argument over speed breaker, woman held

A 36-year-old woman was held after her husband allegedly shot at two persons over the height of a speed breaker in Gadhpura village under Dadri on Saturday.

The police have identified the two persons as Satveer, 35 and Manveer 32, brothers, and the accused as Narendra Kumar, who is absconding, and Babita.

The police said that a road is being constructed in the vicinity of the couple’s residence and they had decided to get a speed breaker constructed outside their house.

The two brothers were going on a bike towards Dadri when they got into an altercation. Ram Sen Singh, station house officer of Dadri police station said, “The two brothers faced a hurdle and asked the couple to get the height of the speed breaker reduced. However, Narendra did not listen to them and asked them to leave, which irked them.”

The police said that the duo and Narendra got into an argument, which later turned into a scuffle. Narendra asked Babita to bring him his countrymade pistol and then allegedly opened fire at the brothers.

Satveer suffered a bullet injury on his right hand while Manveer sustained a bullet injury to his leg, said Sen. Both of them were rushed to a hospital in Dadri and later shifted to Ghaziabad.

The victims’ family filed a complaint with the police and a case of attempt to murder was registered. However, the couple had fled by the time the police reached their house.

A police team arrested Babita from the village early Sunday after conducting a raid. The police suspect a personal rivalry between the two parties could have led to the incident.

Babita was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.