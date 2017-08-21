Noida: Two held for abetting suicide of class 11 girl

The police arrested two persons for allegedly abetting the suicide of a class 11 girl student by blackmailing her through text messages, audio recordings and threatening to post ‘private’ pictures of the girl on the internet.

The 16-year-old girl committed suicide on July 17 by consuming poison. Her parents later came across some messages and recordings on her cellphone that indicated that the girl was being blackmailed, the police said.

Ajay Kumar Singh, the station house officer of Sector 39 police station said, “The victim’s parents came to know the reasons for her suicide after they scanned her cellphone. Some audio recordings and text messages recovered from the phone indicated that she was threatened and blackmailed by two persons for several months.”

“On the complaint of her parents, we started investigation and found the involvement of two men, Bablu Saini and Arjun, aged 19 and 20,” Singh said.

Arjun is an undergraduate student while Bablu is in inter college. The girl had been in a relationship with Arjun for over six months before she committed suicide, the police said.

They said that Arjun had started taking advantage of the girl and demanded Rs5,000-Rs7,000 from her periodically, the police said. Arjun had allegedly threatened to post her ‘private’ photographs on social networking sites if she did not pay him, Singh said.

Bablu helped Arjun in extorting the girl and transported her from her school to Arjun’s location, when he wanted to meet her. Bablu had introduced himself as the girl’s brother in the school, the police said.

On July 17, the girl consumed aluminium phosphide tablets, commonly known as sulphas, and died. The pills were found in her hand at the time of death, Singh said.

She was rushed to a hospital by her parents but did not survive. “On questioning, it was revealed that the duo had blackmailed her for money by threatening to defame her on social networking sites by posting her ‘private’ photos,” Singh said.

Arjun and Bablu were arrested and sent to jail on Monday under the charges of abetment of suicide, under Section 305 of the IPC.