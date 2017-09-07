Noida: Two loops to be constructed on Yamuna Expressway to ease traffic congestion

To address the perennial traffic congestion problem near Jewar toll plaza, the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority has in-principle decided to construct two loops on the stretch near Jewar on the 165 km Yamuna Expressway.

The authority took the decision as the Noida international airport project, which is proposed near Jewar is expected to further increase traffic influx in this area.

“As per an agreement the Jaypee Infratech that built the expressway was supposed to construct two loops near Jewar. While one is operational, it has delayed the construction of the other loop. Now we have decided to construct two more loops to ensure smooth flow of traffic. After construction of these two loops, there will be four loops at this point to offer smooth flow of traffic,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida).

Two more loops will be constructed at a distance of 36.18 km from the zero point in Greater Noida. The 165 km Yamuna Expressway connects Greater Noida with Agra.

The Union civil aviation ministry had on June 24 given its approval to build an international airport at Jewar. Now, the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has sought ₹2,000 crore from the state government to acquire the initial 1,000 hectares of agricultural land for the project.

“There is strong probability that due to the airport in this area traffic density will touch a new high in the time to come not only on Yamuna E-way but also on smaller roads around Jewar. Therefore, we need to take steps well in advance to ensure motorists get adequate loop to enter or exit the e-way,” said CEO.

Residents in Jewar have already been demanding that a loop out of two should be made operational at the earliest.

During peak hours motorists struck in traffic snarls when they enter and exit the e-way towards Jewar.

“Because the Jaypee Infratech delayed the construction of one out of two loops, the authority will construct two new loops on own. But we will recover the cost of the two loops from the Jaypee Infratech later. The immediate need is to build two more cuts on both sides and construct loop for motorists,” the CEO said.

YEIDA officials will locate the point, where the loops are to be constructed.

“We will identify the exact location for loop construction and get detailed project report made to take the project to next stage,” said the CEO.