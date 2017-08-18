Noida: One killed as under-construction sports complex collapses in Mayoor School

One person died and 14 workers were injured after the roof of an under-construction sports complex in Mayoor School in Noida’s Sector 126 collapsed on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as 30 year-old Sunil Kumar, a construction worker who hailed from Allahabad. Sunil was buried under the construction rubble for over half an hour before he was rescued and rushed to the hospital. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

At least 24 men were working at the site in the afternoon when the roof came crashing down. The workers were concreting the roof when the mishap took place.

Police sources said the children had left the school before the incident.

The injured workers were rushed to a nearby hospital in ambulances and PCR vans with the help of security guards and other workers present on the school premises.

Labour supervisor Babu Khan, who employed the men at the site, told Hindustan Times that the incident took place around 2.15pm.

“The workers were laying a concrete slab on the roof. The concrete sludge was poured on the iron mesh and sheet, which were supported by iron bars from beneath. The iron structure could not withstand the weight and collapsed,” Khan said.

The workers were constructing an indoor sports complex at the school. A basketball court was to come up in the area where the roof collapsed.

Naushad, a carpenter working in the adjacent room, said, “The workers did not get time to escape the collapsing roof. The crash was loud and sent tremors across the premises. We, the security men and others working on the premises rushed to help the victims.”

One of the workers was trapped under the debris and could be removed only after half an hour. “He was barely breathing,” Naushad said.

Immediately after the police received information about the incident, firefighters were rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations.

District Magistrate BN Singh has ordered magisterial inquiry into the matter.

Gautam Budh Nagar’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Love Kumar also reached the spot with other officials to take stock of the situation.

The SSP said, “One person has died, while about 14 persons have been admitted to two hospitals with injuries. The other nine men are said to be stable. However, the possibility of more men being trapped under the debris cannot be ruled out. Rescue operations are continuing at the site.”

A crane had been called in for removing debris as the iron mesh, cantilever structure and concrete sludge are heavy, the firemen said.

Doctors at Kailash Hospital said the persons who were brought there with injuries are stable.

There was no one from the school management at the accident site even a couple of hours after the mishap. Some school administration officials were seen at the site around 5pm, but they blamed the contractor for the mishap.

Magisterial Inquiry

District Magistrate BN Singh also reached the site on Friday afternoon and ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

Singh said, “The inquiry will focus on whether ample safety measures were ensured for workers and if the school management had obtained permissions for the construction. The inquiry will also look into the quality of construction material used and also take into account whether there was any criminal negligence on the part of the school management or contractor which resulted in the mishap.”

The inquiry report is to be submitted within four weeks.