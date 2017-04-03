Noida uses smaller hot mix plants to meet CM Yogi’s June 15 road repair deadline

The Noida authority has decided to repair all potholed roads by June 15 with the help of small, movable hot mix plants.

The authority is relying on the smaller plants for road construction material as 21 larger hot mix plants had to be shut down following an order by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The tribunal had, on November 23, 2016, ordered the Noida and Greater Noida authorities, the Gautam Budh Nagar police and the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to inspect construction sites and penalise those causing pollution. As a result of this directive, 21 hot mix plants supplying construction material were also shut, disrupting road resurfacing and repair work.

However, on March 25, the new Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to make all roads in the state pothole-free by June 15. Following this, the authority had to think of other measures.

“I have issued directions to all circle officers that all roads should be free of potholes by June 15. We could not repair potholes earlier because of the closure of hot mix plants, but with the help of movable, small hot mix plants, engineers are repairing all roads,” said Deepak Agarwal, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Many residents and residents’ bodies have been complaining of potholed roads but the authority had not been repairing the roads till now due to lack of construction material.

“On Saturday, we repaired potholes on roads in sectors 17, 18 and near Atta Peer. We will repair potholes at night to avoid traffic congestion. We aim to repair all roads even before the June 15 deadline. However, we cannot resurface the roads because of the closure of the 21 hot mix plants,” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer, Noida authority.

Roads in many areas, including sectors 63, 64, 104 and 93, are badly damaged. The Dadri-Surajpur-Chhalera (DSC) road stretch near Bhangel is so damaged that motorists have to slow down to pass the stretch, leading to traffic congestion.

“The nine circle officers of Noida have been directed to repair all roads so that motorists do not face any problems,” said Mishra.