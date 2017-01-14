Noida voters’ deletion, additions data being uploaded to EC website

As per the new norms of the election commission all deletions and additions in the electoral list has to be uploaded in a new format before nominations.

On Friday, at the Sector 19 city magistrate office, district officials were busy scanning the forms and compiling the list, as per the EC norms.

“We are preparing a spreadsheet. Form 9 is for addition and form 10 is for deletions. The compiled spreadsheet, giving details of each and every voter whose name was deleted or added, will be uploaded to the EC site by January 16,” said Prakash Singh, Nayab Tehsildar, Dadri on Friday.

In Noida assembly constituency, 11,788 new male voters and 10,248 female voters have been added. A total if 9,252 male voters and 4,026 female voters have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

They have either shifted out of the city or were not found living at the addresses given during repeated visits made by block development officials. Some deletions pertained to those who had died.

A similar process is on at Jewar and Dadri assembly constituencies.

In Jewar, 5,458 male voters and 7,036 female voters have been added while 5,561 male voters and 4,827 female voters were deleted from the electoral rolls.

In Dadri assembly constituency, 12,450 male voters and 12,050 female voters were added while 8,069 male and 3,891 female voters were deleted from the list.

Net change over previous roll was 8,491 in Noida and 12,552 and 2,066 inDadri and Jewar, respectively.

The percentage change over previous roll was 1.66, 2.97, and 0.65 for Noida,Dadri and Jewar, respectively.