Noida woman given triple talaq before SC decision, files complaint

Six days after the Supreme Court banned instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat), a 27-year-old woman approached the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gautam Budh Nagar on Monday seeking action against her husband for divorcing her.

Police said the woman Rehana, a resident of Kanshi Ram Colony, under the jurisdiction of Dadri police station, met SSP Love Kumar on Monday afternoon with a complaint that her husband Wasim has ‘divorced’ her by saying ‘talaq’ thrice.

In her complaint, the woman said that she is not living with her husband after he told her to leave the house. The woman is now living at a relative’s house in the colony. The police said that the woman married Wasim, a daily wager, five years ago.

She approached the SSP and sought action against Wasim. The police said that some locals told her to approach the police so that she can get justice in the backdrop of recent Supreme Court’s directive.

Love Kumar said, “I received her complaint in which she mentioned that she became a victim of instant triple talaq on August 17. The matter has been forwarded to Dadri police station and the station house officer concerned has been told to investigate it.”

The woman told the police that on the morning of August 17, they had a fight over a domestic issue following which he divorced her.

Station house officer, Dadri, Ram Sen Singh, said, “The woman visited the police station and filed a complaint. As of now, we have not registered any case as we have to intervene into it legally. Moreover, we will verify the contents of the complaint with the woman’s husband.”

The Supreme Court on August 22 stated that triple talaq — the practice that allows men to instantly divorce their wives — is unconstitutional and struck it.

The bench comprised five judges of different faiths and deliberated for three months before issuing its order. The order comes in response to petitions from seven Muslim women who had been victims of triple talaq.