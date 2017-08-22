Noida women call SC decision to end triple talaq revolutionary

After Supreme Court (SC) gave its verdict against the practice of instant triple talaq, deeming it to be against the right to equality, Muslim women in Noida welcomed the move and called it ‘revolutionary.’

The SC on Tuesday adjudged the practice of instant triple talaq to be against Article 14 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to equality. The bench, comprising five judges of different faiths, deliberated for three months before issuing its order.

Welcoming the verdict, Uzma Parveen, a homemaker, said, “Even in the Quran, it is mentioned that triple talaq should be given with a notice period so that there is a chance of reconciliation. Allah has never liked divorce.”

Dr Zeenat Ansari, who runs a cultural organisation — Alfallah Humanity Council — said that the verdict will empower Muslim women who earlier had to face mental torture from their husbands.

“We are extremely pleased with the decision. Muslim women can now feel secure and empowered. Many women are not aware of the intricacies of the Islamic law and due to this, they were abused by their husbands. At least now, they know their rights and can fight for them,” Dr Ansari said.

Muslim clerics also welcomed the move and said that the Supreme Court decision will free Islam from the clutches of regressive thinking scholars.

“India is a secular country in which people of all faiths live together in harmony. So Indian Muslims should exhibit Indian culture and do away with the regressive custom of triple talaq. It was the Muslim Personal Law Board and Wakf Board that insulted Islam by misinterpreting it. Due to this, Muslim women were being exploited for the last 40 years. Neither triple talaq nor polygamy is part of Islam that we believe in,” said Kader Khan, a social activist from Dankaur.

However, the Imam of Jama Masjid, Mufti Mohammad Rashid Kazmi, said that though he accepts SC verdict, the final call will be taken after a meeting. “We respect the court’s decision but we will also have to consider our Islamic law. The final decision will be taken after a meeting with Muslim personal law board and Wakf board,” said Kazmi.