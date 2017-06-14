Noida, Yamuna authorities to hold open house to address public grievances

The Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities will hold an open house on June 18 for redressing public grievances. The meeting will he held at the Amity University Hall in Sector 127 from11am to 1pm.

The members of legislative assembly (MLA) from Noida, Dadri and Jewar will take part in the meeting, which is likely to be attended by RWAs, homebuyers and social workers. Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament (MP) and Union minister for state for art and culture Dr Mahesh Sharma will also be present at the meeting.

“Dr Mahesh Sharma had written to the Uttar Pradesh government to call a meeting of officials from the three authorities to address grievances of the public on the spot. We have compiled a list of complaints filed by the public. We have shared the list with the officials concerned with addressing the issues. People will be allowed to complain and get solutions in the meeting as well,” Sanjay Bali, representative of Dr Mahesh Sharma, said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has directed the chief executive officers of the three authorities and other top officials to be present.

Officials said that people from different fields, be it farmers, daily wage workers or professional staff, will be able to get their grievances redressed on the spot as many residents have complained that the authority officials do not pay attention to their issues.

“We have received complaints that officials do not pay heed to their issues. The public finds it difficult to meet officials and get their issues resolved. Therefore, Dr Mahesh Sharma has decided to facilitate such a meeting. We have asked the officials to address issues, which can be resolved easily, on the spot,” Bali said.

According to the Noida authority, hundreds of complaints that have been filed with the complaint cell remain unaddressed. “Many complaints related to even civic amenities, including water supply and encroachment, remain unaddressed,” Bali said.