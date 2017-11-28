Noida: Yamuna authority asks farmers to withdraw case to ease plot allotment

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday said it will offer possession to 15,000 out of the 21,000 plot allottees by December, 2018.

On March 2, 2009, the YEIDA launched a scheme with 8,350 plots in sectors 18 and 20 located along the 165 km Yamuna Expressway that connects Greater Noida with Agra. The scheme had plots in size of 4,000 square meters, 2,000 sq mt, 1,000 sq mt, 500 sq mt and 300 sq mt.

Later in 2010, the YEIDA expanded the scheme and offered 21,000 plots in this scheme, which was launched without proper land survey.

Till now, YEIDA has only been to offer possession to 55 allottees.

YEIDA officials said they have not been able to offer possession to plot allottees in last seven years because the land meant for plots in sectors 18 and 20 is disputed as around 600 cases are pending between farmers and the authority in the Allahabad high court.

“We have discussed the issue of litigation with farmers and our staff. We have asked farmers to withdraw their cases in the Allahabad high court and get 64% above the compensation amount we have offered to them,” YEIDA chairman Dr Prabhat Kumar said after Monday’s review meeting, where he directed officials to expedite work on giving possession to plot allottees.

“With this approach, we are freeing the land of litigation so we can offer possession to plot allottees. We aim to offer possession to 15,000 allottees by December, 2018,” he said.

YEIDA officials said that the authority is developing roads, parks and other infrastructure in sectors 18 and 20.

“The plot allottees should have faith in officials. We want to offer possession at the earliest. Now that the farmers have started supporting us, we will very soon be in a position to offer possession to more and more people,” Kumar said.

The authority had launched the plots at a rate of R4,750 per sq mt. It charged 12% interest on principal amount. The interest would increase to 14% if one defaulted on installments.